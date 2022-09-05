News you can trust since 1845
Pictures: A rocking Saturday at Falkirk's Vibration Festival

Hundreds of music fans crowded into a slightly damp Callendar Park for this year’s Vibration Festival and Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was there on both days to capture the magic.

By Pictures: Michael Gillen
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:38 am

Organisers of Vibration Festival proudly stated they had come up with the perfect line-up in 2022 – something they had been working towards for the last three years.

Saturday’s headliners The Charlatans ended a great first day, but they were preceded by great sets from The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire and the Brassholes, The Dunts, Dead Pony, Kitti, Danko and a whole host of local bands and Scottish acts on the cusp of breaking big.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo: Michael Gillen

