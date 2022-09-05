Pictures: A rocking Saturday at Falkirk's Vibration Festival

Organisers of Vibration Festival proudly stated they had come up with the perfect line-up in 2022 – something they had been working towards for the last three years.

Saturday’s headliners The Charlatans ended a great first day, but they were preceded by great sets from The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire and the Brassholes, The Dunts, Dead Pony, Kitti, Danko and a whole host of local bands and Scottish acts on the cusp of breaking big.