Pictures: A rocking Saturday at Falkirk's Vibration Festival
Hundreds of music fans crowded into a slightly damp Callendar Park for this year’s Vibration Festival and Falkirk Herald chief photographer Michael Gillen was there on both days to capture the magic.
By Pictures: Michael Gillen
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:37 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 10:38 am
Organisers of Vibration Festival proudly stated they had come up with the perfect line-up in 2022 – something they had been working towards for the last three years.
Saturday’s headliners The Charlatans ended a great first day, but they were preceded by great sets from The Zutons, The Twang, Tom Maguire and the Brassholes, The Dunts, Dead Pony, Kitti, Danko and a whole host of local bands and Scottish acts on the cusp of breaking big.
