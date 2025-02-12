Pianist features in next Falkirk Classic Music Live! concert

The next Classic Music Live! concert will feature an acclaimed pianist and string quartet.

The popular event again takes place in Falkirk Trinity Church on Friday, February 21 at 2pm.

Pianist Nikita Lukinov will perform Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” – one of the most widely recognised pieces of classical music.

The composer dedicated each of the ten movements to one of the pictures in a collection painted by his friend Viktor Hartmann, starting with the promenade that recurs through the work to the best-known movement – the Great Gate of Kiev.

Pianist Nikita Lukinov will play at Classic Music Live! Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Nikita Lukinov will play the original version – composed for piano solo. It was later arranged for orchestra by Ravel.

After the interval, Nikita will be joined by a string quartet to play an arrangement of Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4.

The history of arranging orchestral works for smaller ensembles is a rich tradition that dates back centuries. In the case of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4, this adaptation opens a window into the inner workings of the composition, allowing listeners to appreciate the nuances of the piano part and the intricate counterpoint within the strings.

Nikita was born in Russia and started music lessons at the age of six. He won a scholarship to study at the Purcell School in London and is now based in Scotland, teaching at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

He is a member of the Live Music Now Scotland scheme, providing live music of an international standard to socially disadvantaged people.

