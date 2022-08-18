Photos: Party at the Palace returns to Linlithgow

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The crowd in front of the main stage at Party at the Palace 2022, on Sunday. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Festival-goers partied on Saturday and Sunday, enjoying live music from Ocean Colour Scene, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Del Amitri and Hue and Cry among others.

Posting on Facebook, organisers thanked fans for supporting Party at the Palace.

They added: “So, the party is over for another year. And we're thrilled it was possible to return again this year to enjoy your company.”

Picture Michael Gillen. Linlithgow, Party at the Palace 2022. Sunday. Sophie Ellis Bextor.

Early bird tickets for Party at the Palace 2023, taking place on August 12 and 13 next year, are now available at www.partyatthepalace.co.uk/buy-tickets.

The crowd lights up on the Sunday night for headliners The Human League, at Party at the Palace, Linlithgow. Photo by Michael Gillen.

The Human League closed the festival on Sunday night. Photo Michael Gillen.

Altered Images frontwoman Clare Grogan. Photo by Michael Gillen.