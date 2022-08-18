Party at the Palace: Sunday's festival fun in pictures

Crowds turned out on Saturday and Sunday to hear a wide range of acts including Ocean Colour Scene, The Human League, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Del Amitri and Hue and Cry.

It was the first time the event had been held since 2019.

People were in good spirits as the weather remained dry and they were able to enjoy all that was on offer overlooking Linlithgow Loch and Palace.

Posting on Facebook, organisers thanked fans for supporting Party at the Palace.

They added: “So, the party is over for another year. And we're thrilled it was possible to return again this year to enjoy your company.”

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen was among the crowds over the weekend – see anyone you know in his pictures?

