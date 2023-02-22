The event will again take place at Bonnytoun Farm in the shadow of Linlithgow’s palace on Saturday and Sunday, August 12 and 13.

Headline act on the first day will be Shed Seven, appearing along with the Happy Mondays, Scouting for Girls and Elephant Sessions and much more. While on Sunday headliners are OMD, along with Sister Sledge, Heather Small and Callum Beattie.

Around 60 music and comedy acts have already signed up to party, including Falkirk’s own The Voice winner, Craig Eddie, making a return after last year’s successful debut at the festival.

Last year's crowd was delighted the event was back after the pandemic break

The event is for all the family with a comedy tent, children’s activities and a silent disco to add to the weekend fun.

Event director Peter Ferguson said: “We were delighted to have been able to return with the festival last year after a two year break and it was a huge success – we are even more determined to top last year. The event includes a comedy stage, DJs and even more activities for kids with circus skills and even yoga classes. The event even sees the creation of the new Paddock area where festival goers can enjoy an even more enhanced experience.”

Now in its eighth year – Party At The Palace offers a full on weekend with market stalls, silent disco, fairground rides, as well as a wide selection of food and drink outlets.

Find out more and get your tickets here