Panto returns to Grangemouth Town Hall to cast its spell on one and all

This year sees Snow White and her vertically challenged wee pals take to the stage at Grangemouth Town Hall every night from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, November 26 – which also includes a 2pm show.

A Young Portonians spokesperson said: “This year we celebrate 40 years of performing, singing and dancing. We held a special 40th anniversary celebration weekend in Bowhouse Community Centre, where an incredible collection of photographs, videos, programmes, costumes and props were presented to view from the past 40 years.”

The youngsters have been working hard, preparing for opening night and audience members will no doubt be enthralled by the same magical mixture of music and mirth which has thrilled generations of youngsters for the last four decades.

The cast of this year's Young Portonian's panto Snow White

Most Popular