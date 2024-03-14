Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callendar House will be the backdrop for a weekend of film screenings by Adventure Cinema at Callendar Park in May.

The public are invited to pack a picnic and bring a blanket or camping chair for the open-air cinema experiences which will run from Friday, May 24 to Sunday, May 26.

The films being shown at the open air events, which are likely to sell out, are the original Top Gun (12A) on the Friday evening; The Greatest Showman Sing-a-long (PG) on the Saturday afternoon and Mamma Mia! in an extrABBAganza on the Saturday night. The Sunday screenings will be The Gruffalo/Stick Man (U) in the morning; Sing (U) in the afternoon and Pretty Woman (15) in the evening.

Adventure Cinema brings its large outdoor screen to Callendar House on the weekend of May 24 to 26. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

But it’s not just the films, there will also be music to enjoy before the movie with specially curated soundtracks.

It’s a chance for members of the public to enjoy some of their favourite films outdoors on the big screen on the lawn at the back of Callendar House.

There will be food stalls and a bar on site, but people are welcome to bring their own food.Organisers say the show will go still go ahead if it’s raining but they are hoping for a dry weekend.

Seating is not provided, unless you book premium tickets, but blankets and camping chairs are allowed. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult and film certificates apply.