Old PALS act: Grangemouth writer Mirren brings debut play back to Edinburgh Festival

Grangemouth writer Mirren Wilson will be bringing her adventure comedy PALS to the Edinburgh Festival for the second straight year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PALS tells the story of four crude, chaotic yet completely normal gal pals as they embark on a camping trek in the West of Scotland. In a bid to escape their lives, have a riotous time and avoid several mental breakdowns, these “perfectly average lassies of Scotland” are completely out of their depth, in more ways than one.

Mirren’s one-act play returns to Gilded Balloon, Patter House, downstairs for a limited run from 7pm from July 30 to August 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year PALS was short-listed in the final three plays for Framework Theatre’s Production of the Year Award 2024.

Mirren Wilson's PALS will be performed at this year's Edinburgh Fringe (Picture: Submitted)

Working in Scottish theatre as an actor and writer for over five years now, PALS was Mirren’s debut as a producer and her first ever staged play when the curtain went up at last year.

Visit the website for ticket information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.