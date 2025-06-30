Old PALS act: Grangemouth writer Mirren brings debut play back to Edinburgh Festival
PALS tells the story of four crude, chaotic yet completely normal gal pals as they embark on a camping trek in the West of Scotland. In a bid to escape their lives, have a riotous time and avoid several mental breakdowns, these “perfectly average lassies of Scotland” are completely out of their depth, in more ways than one.
Mirren’s one-act play returns to Gilded Balloon, Patter House, downstairs for a limited run from 7pm from July 30 to August 12.
Last year PALS was short-listed in the final three plays for Framework Theatre’s Production of the Year Award 2024.
Working in Scottish theatre as an actor and writer for over five years now, PALS was Mirren’s debut as a producer and her first ever staged play when the curtain went up at last year.
Visit the website for ticket information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.