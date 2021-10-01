No Time To Die: From James Bond's bar bills to wardrobe costs, all the facts you didn't know you needed to know
Bond is back but forget Moonraker, it’s at the box office that No Time To Die is raking it in, grossing approximately £5 million on its first day of release in the UK.
Yes, Daniel Craig's final outing as 007 opened 13 per cent up on 2015's Spectre and has fuelled a resurgence of Bond-mania with No Time To Die currently showing in 772 cinemas, making it the biggest UK cinema release ever.
The film has also spawned a slew of research into Ian Fleming’s super spy. Want to know who was to ‘booziest’ or ‘baddest behaved’ Bond? Then, let’s start with their bar bills.
Over six decades, one constant remains, Bond loves a Martini - shaken not stirred. However, as an employee of ‘M16’ his expenses are paid by UK taxpayers. With this in mind, personal finance experts Ocean Finance set out to uncover which Bond has racked up the biggest bar tab.
Watching all 24 films, they found Roger Moore’s Bond spent £2,427, Sean Connery’s £1,271, Craig’s £798, Pierce Brosnan’s £773, Timothy Dalton’s £76 and George Lazenby’s £56, although the latter two did just one film a piece.
Elsewhere, research by gaming consultants Casino Scores, worked out that it costs £32.3 million to ‘be Bond’ after they totalled the cost of his wardrobe, gadgets and vehicles.The cost of the wardrobe worn by Craig in his movies is £154,334.89, including the Tom Ford custom mother-of-pearl 'JB' engraved cufflinks in Spectre, at £74,500, and a Giorgio Armani leather jacket worn in Casino Royale, at £4,800.With all his gadgets valued at £82,376.60, the highest priced individual item is the Anderson Wheeler 500 Nitro Express Double Rifle seen in Skyfall, at £15,500.The value of all his vehicles comes to £32.1 million, the Agusta Westland AW101 Helicopter in Skyfall costing a whopping £21,000,000, and don’t forget the Pruva Regina yacht at £8,400,000 or the signature Aston Martin DB10 from Spectre at £1,400,000.
Ladies man or love rat? That's the question Fluttr Dating analysed to discover which 007 is the worst behaved.
Moore's incarnation proves the least faithful secret agent, climbing into bed with a woman once every 46 minutes 37 seconds, when averaged across his films. He also beds the most women, 19 in seven movies.
Second is Lazenby, despite only appearing in one film, his Bond has sex with a different partner, three in all, every 47 minutes 20 seconds. Connery is third, sleeping with a Bond girl every 54 minutes, that's 13 lovers. He’s followed by Brosnan’s with nine sexual partners, one every 56 minutes 20 seconds. Dalton’s four happen every 66 minutes, while Craig’s six, make one every 90 minutes 10 seconds. You can see the times are changing.As for the baddest behaved Bond, Craig's Bond claims that title with the blond 007 misbehaving every one minute and 40 seconds across his first four films. Second, Brosnan's 007 commits a bad deed every three minutes and 34 seconds, while third, Moore’s, bad behaviour occurs every four minutes and 45 seconds. For original Bond, Connery, it’s every five minutes 21 seconds.
Looking ahead, a final release just dropped revealing Rege-Jean Page is the popular choice to take over from Craig after bookmaker William Hill made the 31-year-old Londoner 5/2 favourite to be the next 007.