New Three Rivers Festival features two classical pianists from Falkirk area

Two talented young pianists from the Falkirk area will play in a new four-day classical music event next week.

Ethan Loch, who grew up in Dennyloanhead, will open the first-ever chamber music festival taking place in the Stirling area.

The Three Rivers Festival centres on venues in and around the Forth, Teith and Allan rivers next weekend.

The impressive line up of performers includes several outstanding musicians from the Stirling area, as well as from London, all gathering for four days of vibrant music-making in Dunblane Cathedral, Stirling’s Park Church and the Church of the Holy Rude, Blair Drummond House, and Stirling University.

Ethan Loch new work will open the festival. Pic: Contributed

The festival is the brainchild of pianist Catherine Duncan, a former pupil of Dunblane High School who is finishing her studies at the prestigious Guildhall in London.

Catherine said it has always been her dream to bring more classical performances to Stirling and the surrounding area, offering energetic young artists an opportunity to perform and share their works in an inspiring festival setting.

The festival proper begins at Dunblane Cathedral on Thursday, July 17 with a grand opening concert by virtuoso pianist Ethan Loch, during which he will give the first performance of his new composition Sounds of the Sea.

Ethan, who has been blind since birth, was a finalist in the 2022 BBC Young Musician of the Year. He studied studied piano at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in Glasgow.

Denny pianist Anna Michels, left, with festival organiser, Catherine Duncan. Pic: Contributed

On Friday events include a Preschoolers Workshop at Dunblane Cathedral Hall and piano trios at the Church of the Holy Rude, performed by Catherine and her trio, Trio Òran; Saturday evening is at Blair Drummond for a song recital by Scottish Opera baritone Phil Gault alongside pianist Claire Haslin; and on Sunday afternoon, the Crush Hall at Stirling University’s Pathfoot Building hosts an innovative piano and art improvisation by the pianist Anna Michels, from Denny, and artist Orla Stevens.

The festival ends on Sunday evening in Park Church, with Schubert ‘s sublime Quintet preceded by the première of another new work, Spring, specially written for the festival by the young London-based composer Gregory May.

Full details and booking information can be found on the festival’s website.