New Grangemouth show pays tribute to Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie

Memories of Rikki Fulton and Jack Milroy’s famous patter merchants Francie and Josie will be stirred thanks to a new show at Grangemouth Town Hall.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish pantomime and variety stars Liam Dolan and Johnny Mac have become known for their uncanny ability to recreate the chemistry that existed between Rikki and Jack when they donned the ridiculous Beatles mop top-style wigs and hot and cold tap coloured suits.

The duo were originally a big hit on Scottish tellys in the 1960s and went on to become ingrained in the nation’s brain.

Liam and Johnny’s latest show – Francie and Josie: It’s A Stoater – will have the audience laughing in the aisles from 7.30pm on Saturday, February 22.

Francie and Josie: It's A Stoater will be performed at Grangemouth Town Hall next month (Picture: Submitted)

Featuring formerly unheard songs and unseen sketches, as well as the well worn verbal exchanges audiences have come to know and love, people can expect to see more Francie and Josie material than ever before.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.