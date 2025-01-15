New Grangemouth show pays tribute to Scottish comedy duo Francie and Josie
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scottish pantomime and variety stars Liam Dolan and Johnny Mac have become known for their uncanny ability to recreate the chemistry that existed between Rikki and Jack when they donned the ridiculous Beatles mop top-style wigs and hot and cold tap coloured suits.
The duo were originally a big hit on Scottish tellys in the 1960s and went on to become ingrained in the nation’s brain.
Liam and Johnny’s latest show – Francie and Josie: It’s A Stoater – will have the audience laughing in the aisles from 7.30pm on Saturday, February 22.
Featuring formerly unheard songs and unseen sketches, as well as the well worn verbal exchanges audiences have come to know and love, people can expect to see more Francie and Josie material than ever before.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.