Mystery train: Amateur sleuths ride the rails at Bo'ness to 'catch a killer'
The popular visitor attraction has once again teamed up with the award-winning Can You Catch The Killer murder mystery events company to offer another thrill packed ride on the rails on Friday and Saturday.
A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Sit back, relax and watch the plot unfold as our historic steam train travels through the scenic Forth Valley and you enjoy a freshly prepared evening meal on our train."
The latest instalment of the popular murder mystery series is entitled Unseen Blade and runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on both nights – whether you find the killer or not.
People can attend as a couple, a trio or a quartet, with tables available for two, three and four people.
