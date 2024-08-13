Mystery train: Amateur sleuths ride the rails at Bo'ness to 'catch a killer'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fans of Agatha Christie and steam powered trains will be in their element this weekend at Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway Station.

The popular visitor attraction has once again teamed up with the award-winning Can You Catch The Killer murder mystery events company to offer another thrill packed ride on the rails on Friday and Saturday.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Sit back, relax and watch the plot unfold as our historic steam train travels through the scenic Forth Valley and you enjoy a freshly prepared evening meal on our train."

The latest instalment of the popular murder mystery series is entitled Unseen Blade and runs from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on both nights – whether you find the killer or not.

People can attend as a couple, a trio or a quartet, with tables available for two, three and four people.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.