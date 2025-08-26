Must 'pogo' see this: Punk supergroup and Falkirk's Media Whores rock BTW

A supergroup of punk royalty will join Falkirk’s very own Media Whores for a sweat drenched night of top tunes at Behind the Wall next month.

Class of '79 will be plugging in and rocking out at the Melville Street music mecca from 8pm on Saturday September 13.

The band features members from groups who erupted on the scene when punk was still in its infancy, including Phil Thomson from The Rezillos, Simon Bowley from Eddie and the Hot Rods, Steve Crittall from the UK Subs and Mike Lea from Department S.

Oh, and punters can also enjoy the socially conscientious sounds of Doogie, Craig, Andy and Chris – better known collectively as The Media Whores to all who can still publish that name and get away with it.

Falkirk's politically active and socially responsible punk rockers The Media Whores will be performing at BTW in support of a real punk supergroup (Picture: Submitted)

It should be a cracker as the gig coincides with Behind the Wall’s 40th birthday celebrations.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

