Music fans plan to take it easy this weekend at Eagles tribute gig in Grangemouth Town Hall
It’s not exactly the Hotel California but Grangemouth Town Hall ticks all the boxes for Eagles tribute act Desperado to be able to rock out for fans on Saturday night.
By James Trimble
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 2:43pm
The band, Steve McOan (vocals/guitar), Jamie Adamson (vocals/guitar), Lewis Moncur (guitar/vocals), John Muir (bass), Lorrain Mullen (keyboards) and Richard Sharp (drums), will be take it to the limit, playing all the hits the country rock super group’s fans have come to know and love at the Bo’ness Road venue.
Things get mellow and melodic from 8pm.