Music fans brace themselves as Ska madness hits Falkirk's Temple nightclub
Falkirk may have lost FTH but venues like Temple are trying to fill the live music void by putting on gigs aplenty – including a rock steady set from the Skababs next weekend.
By James Trimble
The 12-piece Dalkeith band will be plugging in and playing all toe-tapping hits by Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners, The Beat and Toots and the Maytals and other ska-tastic acts when they perform at the Burnbank Road venue on Saturday, February 25.
