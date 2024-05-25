Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens secure 80s Visage pop star Rusty Egan in tv interview

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens secure 80s Visage pop star Rusty Egan in huge eye opening TV interview

Moreish TV Couple Craig and Debbie Stephens secure 80s Visage pop star Rusty Egan in huge eye opening interview

Rusty Egan alongside the late Steve Strange gave birth to the group Visage whom had a string of hits including Fade To Grey and Mind Of a Toy. Surviving member Rusty Egan couldn't wait to be on Moreish TV as he discusses, in an interview with Craig and Debbie, a lot including how Visage came about, their club Blitz Club, his friends including Boy George and how the drug scene almost ruined Rusty if it were not for Bono & The Edge from U2 putting him up to detox him in the truly eye opening interview

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rusty also talks about his bitter feed with Steve Strange over the name Visage and use of the music and his regrets when Steve Strange passed away

Moreish TV secure Visage pop star Rusty Egan

Craig said: 'Rusty Egan is a genuine artist in the music industry and he really shocks you with his stories from when he was in the Rich Kids with ex sex pistol Glen Matlock and Midge Ure, to sharing a bedsit with stars including Marilyn, to his long term friendship with Boy George. It really is a great interview'

Debbie said: 'This exclusive uncut interview is great and Rusty is now a lovely friend, I love how he tells artists that Spotify rips artists off and how he still tours, performing all the hits and new numbers as a DJ'

Rusty has just announced he will be touring, with dates announced soon, with An Audience with Rusty Egan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moreish TV Visage - An Exclusive Interview will be available through Odysee on Apple and Amazon from Saturday 25th May

This special show is a celebration of Craig and Debbie's Moreish TV show recently announced as a finalist at the Proud Scotland Awards which take place next Friday 31st May