Meat Loaf's Bat out of Hell musical roosting and rocking in Falkirk Cineworld
Falkirk Cineworld will be screening a live performance of Bat Out of Hell: The Musical on from 7pm on Thursday, October 30 and Sunday, November 2.
It’s the very first time Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic rock musical has been shown on the big screen, launching in cinemas from Thursday 30th October for an
A Cinema Live spokesperson said: “Experience the adrenaline, the passion, and the power of one of rock’s most legendary stories as it makes its global cinematic debut.
"Whether you’re a lifelong theatre fan or a devoted Meat Loaf enthusiast, this exclusive event will reignite your love for rock like never before. Following a triumphant UK tour this summer, Bat Out of Hell: The Musical now roars into cinemas for the very first time, featuring the thunderous West End cast delivering Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits.
"Classics like I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise by the Dashboard Light, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Dead Ringer for Love and, of course, the iconic Bat Out of Hell will be performed.
“Step into the dystopian city of Obsidian, where a rebellious gang called The Lost can never grow old. At the heart of this rock opera is a fiery romance between their
leader, Strat, and Raven, the sheltered daughter of the city’s tyrannical ruler Falco.
“Expect a full-throttle experience with a live eight-piece rock band and stunning multi-level staging.”
