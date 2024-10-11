Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scottish musician who once made it into the final four of television’s Masterchef will be showing off her jazz chops at Linlithgow’s St Peter’s Church.

Internationally acclaimed saxophonist Laura MacDonald will be switching from measuring scales to major and minor scales at the popular venue on Friday, October 25.

Laura entered MasterChef at the height of the COVID-19 lockdown because all her live gigs were cancelled.

For years, friends who had been enjoying the dinners Laura cooked for them had been telling the musician and music instructor that she should pursue her passion for cooking.

Laura MacDonald will be performing at St Peter's Church later this month (Picture: Submitted)

Meeting judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode in the flesh was "surreal” – as was travelling between her home in Carluke and London for the programme.

“There was virtually no traffic on the motorways,” said Laura. “It was like the aftermath of some apocalyptic disaster. It’s a long way to drive without seeing anyone but it made me focus on what I wanted to achieve.”

Despite missing out on the big prize, Laura went on to become a much in demand chef and has gone on to give cooking demonstrations at major food events.

“MasterChef definitely opened doors,” said Laura.

However, her first love is jazz – something she began playing at the age of sixteen and went on to study at Berklee College of Music in Boston, in the USA.

She quickly progressed on her chosen instrument and began recording with leading American musicians, including bassist James Genus and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts.

At one point she led a band that included saxophonist Donny McCaslin and drummer Antonio Sanchez, who are now better known for their associations with David Bowie and guitarist Pat Metheny.

“I probably couldn’t afford to hire these guys now,” she laughed. “But we were all fellow students and friends, so it felt natural to work together. The keyboardist Jason Rebello, who I also worked with, went on to tour with Sting and Jeff Beck.

“It’s great to see people like that going on to big things.”

For her Linlithgow gig, Laura will team up with another friend of long standing, guitarist Kevin Mackenzie.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.