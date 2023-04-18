News you can trust since 1845
Marvellous music will fill the evening spring air in Grangemouth next week

Grangemouth Choral Society is inviting some musical mates to make their spring concert even more entertaining.

By James Trimble
Published 18th Apr 2023, 14:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 14:36 BST

This year’s event takes place at Bowhouse Community Centre, in Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, on Saturday, April 29 and features the sensational singers of the choral society under the direction of Elaine Finlay, with accompaniment from Stephanie Moyes.

Kinneil Brass Band will also be performing on the night, which kicks off at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from choral society members or people can pay at the door.

Grangemouth Choral Society's spring concert will take place at Bowhouse Community Centre
Grangemouth Choral Society's spring concert will take place at Bowhouse Community Centre
