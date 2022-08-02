Named after the Edinburgh cult classic movie, Restless Natives: The Podcast is an exploration of the pair’s friendship, family and ‘the mad lives they lead between London, Scotland and Las Vegas’.

Greenock-born Compston and Edinburgh-born Smart have been best pals for 15 years, travelling the world together and making mischief wherever they go.

From the fields of music festivals to the desert in Utah via a failed attempt to find George Michael’s after-party during the London Olympics, their scrapes are often sublime, but always ridiculous.

Whilst packed with copious amounts of high jinx, it’s also an exploration of fame, coping as parents and husbands – it’s about health, wealth and finding happiness through adversity, plus their masterplan to launch their own business.

Each week, they’ll call upon their black book of contacts and wise advisors to seek help with their latest ambitious quest.

Speaking about the new podcast, Compston said: “Just what the world doesn’t need – another actor with a podcast!

“In all seriousness, we’ve been talking for too long about doing this, now it’s actually happening.

“In the true spirit of the original film, we’ve got big dreams and ideas, now it’s time to get going. I’m so excited about it.”

Smart added: “I am shamelessly riding on the coattails of a national treasure. That said, without me, Martin would never have been voted Scotland’s Most Stylish Man in 2014.

“Let’s hope that kind of successful partnership continues and we’re still pals at Christmas.”

Listen to the Restless Natives: The Podcast trailer here, ahead of the first episode on August 10.

In May, Compston and his wife, Tianna, became founding members and investors in a venue called The Firm, which is situated in downtown Los Angeles.