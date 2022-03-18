Manic play Writer’s Cramp comes to Falkirk's Behind the Wall

Rhona McColl.

The new comedy evolves around Rhona McColl’s obsession for her literally hero FS McDade.

Even though he’s a total plonker, he’s penned such mince as “Pass the Buns, Dolly” and “Dimples”. She’s deluded, he’s rubbish.

If the hour-long laugh-out-loud play doesn’t persuade you, perhaps the pizza and drink that come with your ticket might.

The “Writer’s Cramp” by John Byrne will run in Falkirk’s Behind the Wall from April 25 to April 29.

Rhona plays the dim-witted and lovestruck Narrator who is a key member of the gormless Nitshill Writing Circle.

Joining Rhona on the stage in this bizarre play are Tryst stalwart Jim Allan, Alan Clark and Brian Paterson.

Onstage, they will be juggling character, clothes, accents, location and even scenery changes in seconds.