Local music academy pupils take to the stage for charity at Larbert's Dobbie Hall
Musicians of all ages and abilities, who all attend Blackwood Music Academy, are putting on a show in aid of the hospice at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert from 7pm on Friday, March 7.
A spokesperson for the academy said: “We as a music academy are dedicated to raising funds for charity. Strathcarron is a cause close to many people in our community and deserves our support.
"We hope whatever we raise help the hospice continue its good work.”
The concert will feature turns from academy students, as well as sets from tutor Stuart Blackwood and local band Shade 106.
People can bring along their own beverages to enjoy as they listen to the music.
Visit the website for more information or donate to the cause at the Strathcarron website.
