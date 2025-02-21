Local music academy pupils take to the stage for charity at Larbert's Dobbie Hall

Talented pupils from a local music academy will be using their finely tuned chops to put on a show to coin in cash for Strathcarron Hospice next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Musicians of all ages and abilities, who all attend Blackwood Music Academy, are putting on a show in aid of the hospice at the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert from 7pm on Friday, March 7.

A spokesperson for the academy said: “We as a music academy are dedicated to raising funds for charity. Strathcarron is a cause close to many people in our community and deserves our support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We hope whatever we raise help the hospice continue its good work.”

Members of the music academy will take to the stage at the Dobbie Hall to raise cash for Strathcarron Hospice (Picture: Submitted)

The concert will feature turns from academy students, as well as sets from tutor Stuart Blackwood and local band Shade 106.

People can bring along their own beverages to enjoy as they listen to the music.

Visit the website for more information or donate to the cause at the Strathcarron website.