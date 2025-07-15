Supplied

Sing in the City, under the guidance of MD’s Kirsty Baird BEM and Annette Hanley, (Hanley and the Baird) will be participating in all 26 performances of this year’s Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

It is a huge honour for Kirsty and Annette, who are both Edinburgh born singer song writers, and their 1000 strong Sing in the City members, including many from Falkirk, Bo’ness, Linlithgow and South Queensferry, who rehearse at their local choirs.

In what she describes as the opportunity of a lifetime for her members, Kirsty Baird said: “It’s a fantastic honour for us all to be involved in a part of Scotland’s history. This year The Tattoo marks its 75th Anniversary – The Heroes Who Made Us, and to be part of the finale is going to be incredible for everyone.

“We will be taking a different 200 members every single night, making us one of the largest moving parts of the whole event and ensuring that every single one of our members who wants to be involved can get the chance. Sing in the City is all about inclusivity and therefore it was important to me on accepting this invitation, that I could take everyone along for the ride.”

Sing in the City are celebrating their 15th anniversary this year and it’s a fabulous way to help mark the occasion. Kirsty’s SitC members have always been aware that one of her life ambitions was to sing at the castle and it is therefore extra special that they all get to be a part of it with her. Rehearsals are well under way, and everyone is committed to making this an event to remember.

She added: “ We cannot wait to bring our unique rainbow to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade every night .”

Sing in the City will be joined in the finale by Ukrainian Choir Mission of Innocents and Erskine Stewart’s Melville Schools Choir.

If you don’t manage to catch Sing in the City at The Tattoo this year, there is another opportunity to see them when they all perform at The Usher Hall on Saturday 4th October