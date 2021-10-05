Live wrestling returns to Grangemouth Town Hall

The long established World Wide Wrestling League and its stable of star turns are no stranger to the town – or the Bo’ness Road town hall for that matter.

And that’s where the enthralling bouts will take place on Sunday, October 17 when the W3L Live and Unlocked tour hits town and unleashes chaos in and out of the ring for people’s viewing pleasure.

A W3L spokesman said: “The World Wide Wrestling League is set to make its long awaited return to action with a Wrestling Showdown ‘Live and Unlocked’ tour set to rumble through the UK.

The stars of the W3L return to Grangemouth later this month

“Matches will be taped for W3L’s popular YouTube series Wrestling Showdown, which can be viewed every week at W3LNetwork.com and is a great way of getting a taste for W3L action before attending the live event.

“All your favourite W3L stars will be returning, including W3L champion Mike Musso, Showdown champion Kevin Williams and Women’s champion Emily Hayden. The main event of the evening will see W3L Wrestling Showdown Champion Kevin Williams defend the championship against Saqib Ali.

"Ali recently caused controversy by stealing the championship belt from Williams and Williams wants it back. Also in action will be popular stars Taylor Bryden and Captain Euan G Mackie.”

The all action battles of the W3L return to Grangemouth Town Hall

Doors open at 1.30pm with the first match set to take to the ring at 2pm.

Visit the website to book your tickets.

