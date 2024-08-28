Live music fans are ready for Eddie at Falkirk's Behind the Wall this weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Singer songwriter Craig shot to stardom when he won The Voice UK back in 2021 and people can hear him belting out tunes live at Behind the Wall, in Melville Street, on Saturday, August 31.
Following his success on the ITV television show singing contest, the former St Mungo’s High School pupil’s song Come Waste My Time shot up the UK charts and into the top 10, making The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.
The week after the final it was the UK’s eighth most downloaded and streamed song – actually finishing two places above global pop icon Justin Bieber’s hit Hold On.
Craig is performing at BTW as part of his Haunted Mind tour.
Doors open at 7pm.
Visit the website for tickets and more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.