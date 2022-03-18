Linlithgow singer-songwriter shines in online University showcase
New music from a fast-rising singer-songwriter from Linlithgow is among the highlights of this year’s University of the West of Scotland (UWS) Student Showcase.
The bi-annual event celebrates the creativity and innovation of students from the University’s School of Business and Creative Industries (BCI), including singer-songwriter Christie Oliver.
She said: “For BA Commercial Music, I decided to record, release and promote two new singles, and help establish myself as a self-managing artist. One of the benefits of studying this course at UWS is that you can tap into the expertise of practising musicians who are at the level I aspire to reach.
“At the Showcase, people can hear some of my music, and also learn the story behind my music, including my recently released new single, Venom. I’m grateful to UWS for providing this excellent platform.”