Linlithgow gears up for Party at the Palace 2022

The two-day music festival returns to the north of the town’s loch on Saturday, August 13 and Sunday, August 14 for the first time since 2019.

Organisers are excited to be bringing the music event back to Linlithgow after a two year Covid-induced break and are hoping this summer’s event will be the biggest yet.

Audiences can enjoy around 70 performances over four stages across the weekend with some big names on the bill, alongside some rising stars and acts from the local area.

Ocean Colour Scene are scheduled to headline Saturday at Party at the Palace

Nineties Britpoppers, Ocean Colour Scene will headline on the Saturday night, while ‘80s synth pop sensations The Human League will have the honours on the Sunday closing the festival.

Other acts lined up for Saturday include Del Amitri, The Silencers, From the Jam, Space, Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 and Luke La Volpe.

Those taking to the stage on Sunday include Sophie Ellis Bextor, Hue and Cry, Altered Images, Callum Beattie, GBX Generations DJ set and Be Charlotte.

Falkirk’s own Craig Eddie, winner of The Voice UK, will also be entertaining the crowd on Sunday.

This year organisers have expanded the event, which was first held in 2014, to include a comedy stage, djs and even more activities for kids with circus skills and even yoga classes.

There’s also a chance for ticket holders to enjoy the silent disco, funfair rides and the wide range of refreshments on offer.