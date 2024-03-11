Ronan Keating will headline Party at the Palace in Linlithgow on Sunday, August 11, 2024. (Pic: submitted)

The news comes as Let’s Rock Scotland and Party at the Palace announced the line up for their first festival together in the town on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.

The festivals revealed they were joining forces for 2024 last week and now the musicians playing have been revealed.

On the Saturday, Let’s Rock Scotland will be headline by reggae legends UB40 featuring Ali Campbell, with performances from a host of iconic artists including Lulu, ABC, Heaven 17, Big Country, Go West, Skids, Toyah, and making their first ever UK festival performance, Thereza Bazar’s Dollar.

UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will headline Let's Rock Scotland on the Saturday night. (Pic: Submitted)

And the following day, Irish star Ronan Keating will headline Party at the Palace. There will also be performances from the likes of Bananarama, Callum Beattie, Generation GBX, The Farm, Mary Kiani, Livin’ Joy and Sweet Female Attitude.

Ali Campbell, the voice of UB40, said: “We’re really looking forward to making our debut at Let’s Rock Scotland. We’ve heard great things about the energy of the crowds at these festivals, which is something we love to tap into. Sunshine, good vibes and reggae music...the perfect summer’s evening!”

This year marks 10 years since the very first Party at the Palace, and to celebrate it’s joining forces with Let’s Rock Scotland to create something truly special.

The new partnership unites two festivals with a proven track record of delivering successful events in Scotland and who share the same values, offering joyous, family friendly events providing a festival experience at a fair price.

Party at the Palace and Let's Rock Scotland are joining forces this summer (Picture: Submitted)

John Richardson, director of Party at the Palace, said: “Party at the Palace is in its tenth year now and this collaboration will help ensure we are here for another ten years. We are absolutely thrilled that we have teamed up with our friends at Let’s Rock to help us deliver the biggest party of the summer.”

Nick Billinghurst, director of UK Live, organisers of Let’s Rock Scotland, added: “We are so excited about our new partnership with Party at the Palace and our first festival at our new location, which is only 25 minutes from our original site in Dalkeith.

"We think this is the perfect line-up for the happy, party vibes which we’re renowned for.

"Double the event means double the fun! Join us for a weekend of music, laughter and celebration at our new home in Scotland.”