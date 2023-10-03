Laurieston Bowling club hopes singing sensations will be a big draw
A local bowling club is using prize draw money to finance award-winning live entertainment for members and visitors next month.
Laurieston Bowling Club will be hosting two fantastic female performers in the month of November.
First up at the Polmont Road venue is Marianne McGregor – winner of Best Vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards 2021 – on Friday, November 3.
She will be followed by Iona Fyfe, Scots Trad Music Award winner, on Saturday November 18.
Both performances start at 8.30pm.
