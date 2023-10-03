News you can trust since 1845
A local bowling club is using prize draw money to finance award-winning live entertainment for members and visitors next month.
By James Trimble
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 16:49 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 16:50 BST
Laurieston Bowling Club will be hosting two fantastic female performers in the month of November.

First up at the Polmont Road venue is Marianne McGregor – winner of Best Vocalist at the Scottish Jazz Awards 2021 – on Friday, November 3.

She will be followed by Iona Fyfe, Scots Trad Music Award winner, on Saturday November 18.

Both performances start at 8.30pm.

Visit the website for more.

