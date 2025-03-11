Laughter lovers set to sit down for stand up Gary Meikle at Grangemouth Town Hall

Stand up comedian Gary Meikle is bringing his new show ‘Neurospicy’ to Grangemouth Town Hall later this year.

The Glaswegian comedian will be making ‘em laugh at the busy Bo’ness Road venue on Friday, May 9.

At the start of 2024, Gary was diagnosed as “neurodivergent” – a term that describes having a brain that forms or works differently and leads to conditions like ADHD.

The diagnosis came as shock to him, but not to those who share his life.

Gary Meikle brings his Neurospicy show to Grangemouth Town Hall later this year (Picture: Submitted)

During his 2025 tour – which runs until November – he will delve into his “neurospicy” diagnosis, explain what the world looks like to his delusional eyes and how he has managed to make it this far through a life of total confusion.

The Grangemouth show is one of a string of Scottish dates on the tour being promoted by Aberdeen-based Breakneck Comedy.

Naz Hussain, Breakneck Comedy founder, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Gary on some of his new tour dates. I’ve been a huge fan of his since he started out and we’ve worked together on several of his tours.

"It’s been amazing to see him go from doing short spots to, to being ‘the eyebrow guy’ to touring the world. As his fans know, Gary tells hilarious stories about his life, and this new show is no exception.

"This time he shares stories about his ADHD diagnosis, what that means for him, and some of the misadventures and misunderstandings that have some about as a result of him being blissfully unaware that he was ‘neurospicy’.”

