Laughs return to Falkirk in the form of stand up Gary Faulds

We’ve had a pandemic, parties in Prime Minister’s gaff and now there are rising tensions and potential conflict kicking off in Ukraine – so the audience has plenty to put to one side and forget as they enjoy some top class comedy at FTH on Friday night.

So no pressure Gary.

Stand up Gary Faulds is scheduled to play Falkirk Town Hall this week

Actually, if anyone can raise a titter and kick misery into touch it’s Gary Faulds.

A comedy hero in Glasgow, he’s recently had a box meal named in his honour at the city’s Nosh restaurant. The £15.95 Fantastic Mr Faulds includes a 4oz beef patty, 4oz pork patty, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni and pizza sauce.

The feast of fun begins at 8pm.

