Laugh ... or else: Former dominatrix Sally hopes her comedy will be a big hit in Falkirk
Falkirk Comedy Club welcomes a cracking turn all the way from Amsterdam this week and punters may want to laugh at her jokes – even if they don’t tickle the funny bone.
Sally Porter is performing stand-up comedy at The Orchard Hotel, in Kerse Lane, Falkirk from 8pm on Wednesday, August 20.
According to a club spokesbloke, the ex dominatrix will be telling “outrageous tales” from her former profession.
Well they say the best comedy comes from pain.
