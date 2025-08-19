Laugh ... or else: Former dominatrix Sally hopes her comedy will be a big hit in Falkirk

By James Trimble
Published 19th Aug 2025
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 17:29 BST
Falkirk Comedy Club welcomes a cracking turn all the way from Amsterdam this week and punters may want to laugh at her jokes – even if they don’t tickle the funny bone.

Sally Porter is performing stand-up comedy at The Orchard Hotel, in Kerse Lane, Falkirk from 8pm on Wednesday, August 20.

According to a club spokesbloke, the ex dominatrix will be telling “outrageous tales” from her former profession.

Well they say the best comedy comes from pain.

The Orchard Hotel is hosting another night of live comedy (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Visit the Facebook page for more information.

