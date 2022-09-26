Kinneil Band set to host annual concert
Members of Kinneil Band are excited to be returning to the stage this week for their annual concert.
By Fiona Dobie
Monday, 26th September 2022, 12:30 pm
The band will be playing in Bo’ness Town Hall on Friday, September 30.
They will be joined by Kinneil Youth Band for the special occasion.
In a Facebook post, Kinneil Band stated: “We are really looking forward to our annual concert.
"Our amazing Kinneil Youth Band will be joining us on a night that promises to include music that everyone will enjoy.
"We hope to see you there!”
Tickets, priced £10 and free for under 16s, are available from band members or by messaging the organisation’s Facebook page.
The concert begins at 7.30pm.