Kinneil Band set to host annual concert

Members of Unison Kinneil Band will be performing their annual concert at Bo'ness Town Hall later this week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The band will be playing in Bo’ness Town Hall on Friday, September 30.

They will be joined by Kinneil Youth Band for the special occasion.

In a Facebook post, Kinneil Band stated: “We are really looking forward to our annual concert.

"Our amazing Kinneil Youth Band will be joining us on a night that promises to include music that everyone will enjoy.

"We hope to see you there!”

Tickets, priced £10 and free for under 16s, are available from band members or by messaging the organisation’s Facebook page.