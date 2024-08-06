Kinneil Band set to entertain crowds with free concert in town bandstand

By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Aug 2024, 09:58 BST
Unison Kinneil Band will play in the town's bandstand later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Unison Kinneil Band will play in the town's bandstand later this month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
An open air concert at the Bo’ness bandstand, featuring a popular local band, is set to take place later this month.

Members of Kinneil Band will take to the bandstand in Glebe Park to entertain those gathered with a free concert on Sunday, August 18.

The concert is the latest event to be staged in the park by the town’s popular brass bands. The venue has come back into use in recent years attracting large crowds to listen to the performances. Earlier this summer the Bo’ness and Carriden Band also played there.

Everyone is welcome to head along to the park and listen to the musical performance, which starts at 2pm, with no tickets needed.

