Kinneil Band set for free Movie Music concert at Bo'ness Town Hall band stand

An open air concert at the Bo’ness bandstand is set to take place next month.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 27th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
Kinneil Band recently provided the sound track for King Charles' visit to the town. They will be playing movie music at a free concert at the town's bandstand next month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Kinneil Band recently provided the sound track for King Charles' visit to the town. They will be playing movie music at a free concert at the town's bandstand next month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Kinneil Band recently provided the sound track for King Charles' visit to the town. They will be playing movie music at a free concert at the town's bandstand next month. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The free event will see members of Kinneil Band and Kinneil Youth Band play a selection of movie music to those gathered in the park.

The concert will take place at the bandstand behind the Town Hall during the afternoon of Sunday, August 20.

It is the latest concert to be staged in the band stand by the town’s popular brass bands. Everyone is welcome to head along to the park and enjoy the performance, which starts at 2pm, with no tickets needed.

