Kinneil Band set for free Movie Music concert at Bo'ness Town Hall band stand

The free event will see members of Kinneil Band and Kinneil Youth Band play a selection of movie music to those gathered in the park.

The concert will take place at the bandstand behind the Town Hall during the afternoon of Sunday, August 20.

It is the latest concert to be staged in the band stand by the town’s popular brass bands. Everyone is welcome to head along to the park and enjoy the performance, which starts at 2pm, with no tickets needed.