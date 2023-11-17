King Tuts date awaits as Falkirk's Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun release third album

The name of Gerry Son and the Smokin’ Gun’s third album alone is enough to warrant giving it a listen.

And the music contained within Gallus in Wonderland, released digitally and physically earlier today, will make you glad you did.

Featuring a ton of toe tappers and mind benders, including Wasted on You, Gallus Alice, Get On Board and Ghost in the Machine, the LP combines rock, funk and high strangeness.

Singer Gerry Son said: “We wanted to push the boundaries of our sound and create something that transcends traditional genres. This album represents a fusion of our

Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun have released their third album, Gallus in Wonderland (Picture: Submitted)

musical influences, resulting in a collection of songs that we're incredibly proud of."

Fans and those who have yet to become fans can hear the band discharge live versions of the album tracks at Glasgow’s King Tuts on December 21.

Before that the lads will be performing at HMV, in Argyle Street, Glasgow from noon on Saturday, November 25.