News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

King Tuts date awaits as Falkirk's Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun release third album

The name of Gerry Son and the Smokin’ Gun’s third album alone is enough to warrant giving it a listen.
By James Trimble
Published 17th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2023, 16:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And the music contained within Gallus in Wonderland, released digitally and physically earlier today, will make you glad you did.

Featuring a ton of toe tappers and mind benders, including Wasted on You, Gallus Alice, Get On Board and Ghost in the Machine, the LP combines rock, funk and high strangeness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Singer Gerry Son said: “We wanted to push the boundaries of our sound and create something that transcends traditional genres. This album represents a fusion of our

Most Popular
    Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun have released their third album, Gallus in Wonderland (Picture: Submitted)Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun have released their third album, Gallus in Wonderland (Picture: Submitted)
    Gerry Son and the Smokin' Gun have released their third album, Gallus in Wonderland (Picture: Submitted)

    musical influences, resulting in a collection of songs that we're incredibly proud of."

    Fans and those who have yet to become fans can hear the band discharge live versions of the album tracks at Glasgow’s King Tuts on December 21.

    Before that the lads will be performing at HMV, in Argyle Street, Glasgow from noon on Saturday, November 25.

    Visit the band’s Facebook page for more information.

    Related topics:FalkirkGlasgow