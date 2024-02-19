King Charles’ Coronation comes to Airth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At the Songs of Praise service in Airth Parish Church on the afternoon of Sunday, February 18, the congregation heard again the anthem specially written for the Coronation by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, ‘Make a joyful noise unto the Lord’ – but this time not sung by the Westminster Abbey choir, but by the Larbert Churches Joint Choir!

This was one of the items at the Songs of Praise service in Airth Parish Church, made up of readings, prayers, hymns and choir anthems.

Linda Donaldson, Session Clerk of Airth Parish Church, said: “It is an absolute joy singing with our colleagues in the four churches, which we all hope is a sign of how we can continue to work together for the benefit of the communities we serve”.