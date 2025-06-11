Kelpies Live: Everything you need to know about UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell and Jess Glynne's Falkirk gigs

The Helix Park will be the venue for two music events this weekend as it hosts Kelpies Live.

The events, being organised by Xfire Live Events, will see performances from UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Jess Glynne for crowds on the park’s Great Lawn.

Excitement is building ahead of the concerts which take place this Friday, June 13 and Saturday, June 14. So here’s all you need to know ahead of the gigs.

Who is UB40 featuring Ali Campbell?

Work is underway on the Great Lawn as the Helix Park prepares to host two Kelpies Live concerts this weekend (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Ali Campbell powered UB40 to 70 million record sales and over 50 UK chart hits. UB40 shot to fame in the 1980s with songs such as ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’. Now the band’s former frontman brings some much-needed reggae cheer with the latest incarnation of his extraordinary band.

Who is Jess Glynne?

The London-born singer songwriter rose to fame in 2013 as a featured artist on the multi-platinum singles ‘Rather Be’ by Clean Bandit and ‘My Love’ by Route 94 with both tracks reaching number one in the UK charts. She made history by becoming first and only British female solo artist to score seven number ones on the UK singles chart – including ‘I’ll Be There’, ‘Hold My Hand’ and ‘Don’t Be So Hard on Yourself’. Glynne has earned a GRAMMY Award, three Ivor Novello Awards and nine BRIT Award nominations.

She last played Falkirk eight years ago when she appeared at the Falkirk Stadium where thousands of fans turned out to see her. Her Kelpies Live performance is her only Scottish headline show of the summer.

Ali Campbell will be playing at the Helix on Friday night. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Who are the support acts?

Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five will be supporting UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell on Friday night.

On Saturday, there’s an afternoon of music planned in the park from 3pm with performances from Abbie Gordon, Thundermoon, The Laurettes, Ben Walker and Cody Feechan. Jess Glynne will play a full headline set later in the evening supported by Roisin McCarney who is expected on stage around 8pm.

Timings

Jess Glynne will headline a day of music at the Helix on Saturday. She last played in Falkirk at Falkirk Stadium in 2017. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Gates open on Friday evening at 5pm. Support act due to start at 7.30pm, followed by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell. Last Entry 8pm. Music ends approximately 10.30pm.

On Saturday, the gates open at 2pm. Live music starts at 3pm. Last Entry 8pm. Music ends approximately 10.30pm.

How can I get tickets?

Limited tickets remain for Friday night’s concert. Only VIP Admission (£149+) and General Standing Admission (£49.50+) are still available to book online.

The teams are busy putting everything in place for this weekend's events.

Tickets for Saturday’s concert are still available including VIP Admission (£125+), Golden Circle (£94.50+), General Standing (£49.50+) and Grandstand (unreserved) Seating (£65.50+).

Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting www.kelpieslive.com

Where can I park?

Official concert car parking is available for pre-booked parking ticket holders at Falkirk Stadium. Book online at www.kelpieslive.com

Accessible parking is also located in Falkirk Stadium. A free shuttle service will run from the stadium to the accessible area of the site. Accessible parking tickets can be purchased online.

Pick-up and drop-off at Falkirk Stadium car park.

What are the rules for entering the site?

Pedestrian entry is from the Falkirk Stadium side of Helix Park. Ticket and security checks will be in operation at the gates on approach to the site.

No alcohol, soft drinks or food can be brought into the concert and prohibited items will be confiscated upon entry. Single use plastics are also prohibited.

No camping chairs or umbrellas.

Dress appropriately for the weather. This is an open air event and will run in any weather.

Children aged 16 and under must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 and over. Under 16s and under 5s are not permitted in the grandstand or VIP areas. Prams/buggies are not permitted.

No dogs, except assistance dogs.

No bags larger than A4 size.

There will be no re-entry.

More information on both of the Kelpies Live events can be found at www.kelpieslive.com