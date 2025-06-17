Kelpies Live: 80 photographs from UB40 featuring Ali Campbell's gig at Falkirk's Helix Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Jun 2025, 15:20 BST
Fans turned out on Friday night to enjoy the sound of reggae a stone’s throw away from the Kelpies.

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell took to the stage as the headline act for the first of two concerts on the Great Lawn at the Helix Park.

The gigs were organised by xFire Live Events as part of their Kelpies Live series.

The weather was kind on Friday remaining dry as revellers enjoyed the live music from the former frontman of reggae act UB40, Ali Campbell, and his touring band.

They were supported by the ever popular Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the concert which drew fans to the park from both near and far.

Jess Glynne headlined the second day of the event on Saturday, which saw an afternoon of live entertainment before her headline set.

The Great Lawn in the Helix Park was the venue for the concert on Friday night. (Pics: Michael Gillen)

1. Kelpies Live: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

The Great Lawn in the Helix Park was the venue for the concert on Friday night. (Pics: Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Friday night was the first night of the Kelpies Live concerts in the Helix.

2. Kelpies Live: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Friday night was the first night of the Kelpies Live concerts in the Helix. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Support act was Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5

3. Kelpies Live: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

Support act was Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
The weather was dry for the occasion.

4. Kelpies Live: UB40 featuring Ali Campbell

The weather was dry for the occasion. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:UB40FalkirkJess Glynne
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice