Kelpies Live: 80 photographs from UB40 featuring Ali Campbell's gig at Falkirk's Helix Park

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell took to the stage as the headline act for the first of two concerts on the Great Lawn at the Helix Park.

The gigs were organised by xFire Live Events as part of their Kelpies Live series.

The weather was kind on Friday remaining dry as revellers enjoyed the live music from the former frontman of reggae act UB40, Ali Campbell, and his touring band.

They were supported by the ever popular Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5.

Photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from the concert which drew fans to the park from both near and far.

Jess Glynne headlined the second day of the event on Saturday, which saw an afternoon of live entertainment before her headline set.

