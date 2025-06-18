It was clear who these young fans were here to see.placeholder image
It was clear who these young fans were here to see.

Kelpies Live: 75 photographs from Jess Glynne's gig at Falkirk's Helix Park

By Fiona Dobie
Published 18th Jun 2025, 15:48 BST
It may have been a rather dreich day for most of Saturday, but despite the rain the Helix Park came alive with music.

Fans turned out to see singer songwriter Jess Glynne as she headlined the second concert in the Kelpies Live series.

Throughout the day, musicians took to the stage including Abbie Gordon, Thundermoon, The Laurettes, Ben Walker and Cody Feechan.

However, Glynne herself appeared as the headline act later into the evening following a support slot from Roisin McCarney.

Despite the wet weather earlier in the day the crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Saturday was the second time Glynne has played locally – having previously performed in front of thousands of fans at Falkirk Stadium back in 2017.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Saturday evening – do you recognise anyone?

Jess Glynne’s concert followed a performance by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Friday night. The gigs were organised by xFire Live Events.

Enjoying some refreshments between acts.

1. Kelpies Live: Jess Glynne

Enjoying some refreshments between acts. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Saturday's event was the second concert in the Kelpies Live series.

2. Kelpies Live: Jess Glynne

Saturday's event was the second concert in the Kelpies Live series. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Soaking up the atmosphere.

3. Kelpies Live: Jess Glynne

Soaking up the atmosphere. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
There was music on the stage on the Great Lawn all afternoon on Saturday.

4. Kelpies Live: Jess Glynne

There was music on the stage on the Great Lawn all afternoon on Saturday. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 19
Next Page
Related topics:Jess GlynneFalkirk
News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice