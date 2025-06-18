Kelpies Live: 75 photographs from Jess Glynne's gig at Falkirk's Helix Park

Fans turned out to see singer songwriter Jess Glynne as she headlined the second concert in the Kelpies Live series.

Throughout the day, musicians took to the stage including Abbie Gordon, Thundermoon, The Laurettes, Ben Walker and Cody Feechan.

However, Glynne herself appeared as the headline act later into the evening following a support slot from Roisin McCarney.

Despite the wet weather earlier in the day the crowd seemed to be enjoying themselves.

Saturday was the second time Glynne has played locally – having previously performed in front of thousands of fans at Falkirk Stadium back in 2017.

Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured these images from Saturday evening – do you recognise anyone?

Jess Glynne’s concert followed a performance by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell on Friday night. The gigs were organised by xFire Live Events.

