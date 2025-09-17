Judgement Day is upon us: Live music will rock Falkirk town centre next month
The new night – entitled Judgement Day – is the brainchild of local band DEMO and will be plugging in and blasting off at The Terrace, in Princes Street, Falkirk from 7pm on Friday, October 3.
Marking the very first night, two Falkirk bands will take to the stage – The Vaunts and acee – as well as Glasgow’s own Exploding Onions.
A Judgement Day spokesbloke said: “Judgement Day will take place on the first Friday of each month and will be bringing bands to play from all over the country with the main aim of having at least one Falkirk based band in each month’s line up.
"We started this to bring a music scene back into Falkirk and give smaller bands in our area the opportunity to play a good sized venue and give them a step into the industry that we didn’t really have when we were starting out.
“We are already looking for bands for our next show – which we have confirmed a headline band who also come from Falkirk – and are now looking to get some bands from further afield to support.
"It’s shaping up to be a terrific night of live music in Falkirk, hopefully helping to return the music scene in the area to what it once was.”
