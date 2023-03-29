News you can trust since 1845
Johnny Lee does the King’s thing at Grangemouth Town Hall with live Elvis tribute

You would be a fool to miss Johnny Lee Memphis pay tribute to his sweet inspiration Elvis Presley when he shakes some hip at Grangemouth Town Hall on Saturday, April 1.

By James Trimble
Published 29th Mar 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:06 BST

One of the finest exponents of the art of performing like Presley, Johnny Lee will be covering all the classics the King – no, not Charles – performed during his all too short lifetime.

The popular entertainer will be backed by his own JLM band for this rocking gig.

Visit the website for tickets and more information.

Johnny Lee Memphis will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall
