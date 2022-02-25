JLK Duo treat for Falkirk Classic Music Live! lovers

The next event in the popular Classic Music Live! calendar is at 7.30pm on Friday, March 4 when JLK Duo make their first appearance in the venue.

Kerry Lynch is a flautist from Glasgow and she met guitarist Jacopo Lazzaretti six years ago at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland when he came to Glasgow to complete his studies.Their visit to Falkirk will be part of their current “JKL Duo - The International Poet” Album Tour and they will be playing music from their debut album which features new music commissioned especially for them from classic Burns melodies.Their musical partnership has taken them to concert halls around Scotland, and in 2019 they opened their very own teaching studio in Glasgow's West End, JKL Duo Studios.Kerry started to study Classical Guitar at the age of 12 at the Junior Conservatoire. However after a family friend left their flute at her house, she discovered her true musical calling and took up the flute.Jacopo graduated from the Conservatoire of Santa Cecilia in Rome in 2017 then completed a Master’s Degree in Performance at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2019. He has also become an artist for ‘Live Music Now Scotland’ in January 2018.‘The International Poet’ is an opportunity to hear some of the Bard’s most celebrated poems under a new light and discover hidden aspects of them.

JKL Duo

