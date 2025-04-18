Jess Glynne announced as latest Kelpies Live concert

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singer Jess Glynne is the latest act to be announced for this summer’s Kelpies Live series of concerts.

The talented British singer will be playing at The Helix Park on the afternoon of Saturday, June 14.

She is the second act to be details of the act for Sunday, June 15 will be “coming soon”.

Jess Glynne last played Falkirk eight years ago when she appeared at the Falkirk Stadium where thousands of fans turned out to see her

