It's themselves: Shellsuit Bob and Grado Grangemouth bound for a night of fun and laughter

Scottish grappler Grado is tag teaming with River City star Stephen Purdon for a live show at Grangemouth Town Hall later this year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The dynamic duo’s Shell Suits and Spandex show will be bringing the house down at the Bo’ness Road venue from 7pm on Saturday, June 14.

Panto pals Grado and Stephen Purdon, aka the legendary Shellsuit Bob of Scottish soap River City, are teaming up to share stories from their careers on TV, in panto and – in Grado’s case – the wrestling ring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Naz Hussain, of tour organisers Breakneck Comedy, said: “Anyone who’s seen these guys in panto will know they have an amazing chemistry and a great sense of humour, and with major roles in two of Scotland’s best-loved TV shows – among other things – they have loads of great stories to share.

Grado and Stephen Purdon will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall later this month (Picture: Submitted)

"I’m delighted they’ve chosen to do their show with us, and I can’t wait to hear the tales they’ll be sharing.”

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.