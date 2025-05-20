It's themselves: Shellsuit Bob and Grado Grangemouth bound for a night of fun and laughter
The dynamic duo’s Shell Suits and Spandex show will be bringing the house down at the Bo’ness Road venue from 7pm on Saturday, June 14.
Panto pals Grado and Stephen Purdon, aka the legendary Shellsuit Bob of Scottish soap River City, are teaming up to share stories from their careers on TV, in panto and – in Grado’s case – the wrestling ring.
Naz Hussain, of tour organisers Breakneck Comedy, said: “Anyone who’s seen these guys in panto will know they have an amazing chemistry and a great sense of humour, and with major roles in two of Scotland’s best-loved TV shows – among other things – they have loads of great stories to share.
"I’m delighted they’ve chosen to do their show with us, and I can’t wait to hear the tales they’ll be sharing.”
