Isa's in the hoose: Still Game star set to entertain at Grangemouth Town Hall
Jane McCarry will be treading the boards at the Bo’ness Road venue from 6pm on Friday, April 11, to share stories and anecdotes, as well as behind the scenes insights from her time on TV, on radio, and on stage.
Breakneck Comedy feel they have got another winner on their hands with this new show.
Founder Naz Hussain said: “This is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs, as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over twenty years.
"There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busy body to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well.”
Visit https://www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/ for more.
