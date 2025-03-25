Isa's in the hoose: Still Game star set to entertain at Grangemouth Town Hall

The actress and comedian who made the role of Still Game’s unstoppable busybody Isa her own is going to be entertaining the crowd at Grangemouth Town Hall next month.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jane McCarry will be treading the boards at the Bo’ness Road venue from 6pm on Friday, April 11, to share stories and anecdotes, as well as behind the scenes insights from her time on TV, on radio, and on stage.

Breakneck Comedy feel they have got another winner on their hands with this new show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder Naz Hussain said: “This is a brand-new show for 2025, and audiences can expect a lot of laughs, as Jane shares stories from a TV, radio, and stage career that spans over twenty years.

Still Game star Jane McCarry will be performing at Grangemouth Town Hall next month (Picture: Submitted)

"There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busy body to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well.”

Visit https://www.breakneckcomedy.co.uk/ for more.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.