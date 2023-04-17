Ethan Loch was a finalist in the 2022 prestigious BBC Young Musician of the Year, having won the keyboard final of the competition.

Born with a genetic condition that affected his sight, Ethan grew up in Dennyloanhead and had his first piano lesson aged four, with his mother, Larinda. His exceptional talent was quickly recognised and he has been invigted to play at major venues around the world.

He now studies with Fali Pavri at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, and has also produced a CD of his own compositions called Mysterious Pathways.He has won many awards, including the 2016 International Giuseppe Sciacca award in the Vatican City for his ability to create music "full of colours" as an inspiration to all. In 2019 Ethan won the Scottish International Youth Piano Competition as part of the Moray Prize at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Ethan Loch's concert will be in Falkirk next month. Picture: Michael Gillen.

Ethan has appeared on TV on “the One Show”, and the ITV show ‘Little Big Shots’, but on Friday, May 5 he will be playing for a local audience at Falkirk Trinity Church in the latest Classic Music Live! Falkirk concert.