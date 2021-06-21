In Pictures: Rod Stewart's memorable Falkirk Stadium 2014 gig

He pulled in a huge crowd, and delivered an outstanding night of great music.
The sun shone and his fans had a fantastic time … as these archive photos., taken by Michael Gillen, illustrate.
1.
A Rod Stewart themed advertising billboard outside the stadium promoting the best of Falkirk
2.
Fans wait to get into the stadium.
3.
A tartan welcome for Rod Stewart at Brockville
4.
All set for the gig ... fans begin to pour into Falkirk Stadium for Rod Stewart's gig seven years ago.
