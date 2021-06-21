Seven years ago today, Rod Stewart played memorable gig at Falkirk Stadium. His fans lapped up a set which featured a huge number of his classic songs. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

In Pictures: Rod Stewart's memorable Falkirk Stadium 2014 gig

Rod Stewart rocked Falkirk Stadium seven years ago today.

By Allan Crow
Monday, 21st June 2021, 12:19 pm

He pulled in a huge crowd, and delivered an outstanding night of great music.

The sun shone and his fans had a fantastic time … as these archive photos., taken by Michael Gillen, illustrate.

1. Rod Stewart rocks Falkirk Stadium

A Rod Stewart themed advertising billboard outside the stadium promoting the best of Falkirk (Pic: Michael Gillen)

2. Rod Stewart rocks Falkirk Stadium

Fans wait to get into the stadium. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

3. Rod Stewart rocks Falkirk Stadium

A tartan welcome for Rod Stewart at Brockville (Pic: Michael Gillen)

4. Rod Stewart rocks Falkirk Stadium

All set for the gig ... fans begin to pour into Falkirk Stadium for Rod Stewart's gig seven years ago. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

