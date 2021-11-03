Gordon Cree's pop-up ballroom mobile tea dance came to Falkirk's Trinity Church Hall in October.

In pictures: Pop-up ballroom tea dance comes to Falkirk

A taste of ‘Strictly’ came to Falkirk last week as talented musician Gordon Cree brought his ‘pop-up ballroom’ series to town.

By Fiona Dobie
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 7:00 am

Locals of all ages were invited to put on their dancing shoes as Gordon brought the sounds of the dance hall to the town’s Trinity Church Hall.

Over the years Gordon has played in some of the world’s leading concert and ballroom venues – with Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom among them.

But through his ‘pop-up ballroom tea dance’, he’s bringing some of the sounds and atmosphere to life in local venues around the country.

People can experience the magic of dance for themselves at the tea dances, all while meeting old friends, making new ones and enjoying a sociable cuppa.

During the events there’s a chance to enjoy some ballroom, latin, sequence and old-time numbers.

Playing his trusty Yamaha El-90 organ, Gordon provides the live music, there are refreshments for all, and those participating do the rest.

Gordon will be back providing the music for dancing at Trinity Church Hall on Monday, November 29 from 2pm to 4pm.

1. Pop-up Ballroom Tea Dance

Charles Simpson, from Cumbernauld, and Lin Chan, from Robroyston, were among those taking to the dance floor at the event.

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Pop-up Ballroom Tea Dance

Everyone was invited to come along and get involved - or to spectate.

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Pop-up Ballroom Tea Dance

Phyllis Willis and Robert McKinley, from Bo'ness, were among the dancers.

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Pop-up Ballroom Tea Dance

People of all ages and abilities are welcome to attend the tea dances.

Photo: Michael Gillen

