In pictures: Pop-up ballroom tea dance comes to Falkirk

Locals of all ages were invited to put on their dancing shoes as Gordon brought the sounds of the dance hall to the town’s Trinity Church Hall.
Over the years Gordon has played in some of the world’s leading concert and ballroom venues – with Carnegie Hall, The Royal Albert Hall and the Blackpool Tower Ballroom among them.
But through his ‘pop-up ballroom tea dance’, he’s bringing some of the sounds and atmosphere to life in local venues around the country.
People can experience the magic of dance for themselves at the tea dances, all while meeting old friends, making new ones and enjoying a sociable cuppa.
During the events there’s a chance to enjoy some ballroom, latin, sequence and old-time numbers.
Playing his trusty Yamaha El-90 organ, Gordon provides the live music, there are refreshments for all, and those participating do the rest.
Gordon will be back providing the music for dancing at Trinity Church Hall on Monday, November 29 from 2pm to 4pm.