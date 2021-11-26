Children and adults alike have taken great delight in watching Larbert Musical Theatre (LMT) performing Aladdin.

The LMT actors and actresses are in the middle of a run of shows at Larbert’s Dobbie Hall which will conclude with an evening finale on Saturday (7.30pm).

Check out our gallery of photographs below to see the cast in action.

1. In Pictures: Larbert Musical Theatre performs Aladdin at Dobbie Hall Larbert Musical Theatre members return to the stage after a Covid-enforced two-year break to put on a stirring performance of Aladdin. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

